Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,877 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fort L.P. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 365.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

IFF stock opened at $139.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.74. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a twelve month low of $121.85 and a twelve month high of $150.57.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.50%.

In other news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 3,472 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $474,726.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,270,164.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IFF. ValuEngine upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.13.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

