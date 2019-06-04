Cigna Investments Inc. New Buys 23,205 Shares of Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (PZN)

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE:PZN) by 70.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 23,205 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Pzena Investment Management were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 26.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 921,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after buying an additional 192,847 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 786,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after buying an additional 6,968 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 786,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 14,106 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 64.7% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 189,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 74,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.57% of the company’s stock.

Pzena Investment Management stock opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.29. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $10.48.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.87 million. Pzena Investment Management had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 8.81%. Analysts anticipate that Pzena Investment Management, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Pzena Investment Management’s payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

PZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Pzena Investment Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pzena Investment Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

About Pzena Investment Management

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

