CIBC World Markets Inc. Raises Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (RSG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSG. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 74.5% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 109.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 13,200.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,319,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,212 shares during the period. 58.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RSG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $77.73 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Republic Services from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.97.

NYSE:RSG opened at $85.47 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.48 and a 1-year high of $85.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.53.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 69,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total value of $5,783,389.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,773,842.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian A. Bales sold 22,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $1,887,438.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,876.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,575 shares of company stock worth $12,472,125 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

