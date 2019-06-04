CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 2,450 Shares of Cummins Inc. (CMI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 11.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,281,000 after buying an additional 15,974 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 57.8% during the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth about $619,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Cummins by 28.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,111,000 after buying an additional 23,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Cummins by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,957,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,972,000 after buying an additional 64,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 1,687 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $269,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMI. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $148.40 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho set a $155.00 price objective on Cummins and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.98.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $152.36 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.40 and a 52-week high of $169.45. The company has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.69. Cummins had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.47%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

