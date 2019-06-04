Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CHEF. Barclays reissued a hold rating on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.31 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Chefs’ Warehouse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. ValuEngine cut Chefs’ Warehouse from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Chefs’ Warehouse from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.66.

CHEF stock opened at $31.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $948.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52-week low of $26.25 and a 52-week high of $39.26.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $357.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.33 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 1.42%. Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Cugine acquired 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.01 per share, with a total value of $29,874.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,301.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 8,632 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $268,023.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,404.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,825 shares of company stock valued at $548,805 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 57.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

