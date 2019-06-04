Chamberlin (CMH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $33.50

Chamberlin plc (LON:CMH) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 33.50 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 37.50 ($0.49), with a volume of 3198 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42 ($0.55).

The firm has a market cap of $2.98 million and a P/E ratio of 125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Chamberlin plc manufactures and sells iron castings and engineered products in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two divisions, Foundries and Engineering. The Foundries division offers light castings and components primarily for automotive and hydraulic industries; and heavy castings for use in industrial applications, such as power generation, steel production, railways, and construction.

