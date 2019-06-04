Century Communities (CCS) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $26.58 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $29.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CCS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Century Communities from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Century Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Century Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.22.

Shares of CCS opened at $26.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Century Communities has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $35.50. The company has a market cap of $809.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.38.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. Century Communities had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $472.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its position in Century Communities by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

