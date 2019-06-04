Carvana (CVNA) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) rose 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.34 and last traded at $61.30. Approximately 1,194,094 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,812,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.32.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of -35.43 and a beta of 2.68.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.03). Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 30.85%. The firm had revenue of $755.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.61 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 394,663 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total transaction of $26,142,477.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,937,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,506,577,217.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ira J. Platt sold 63,719 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $4,543,801.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,854,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,807,588 shares of company stock worth $228,124,512. 13.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,813,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,290,000 after buying an additional 51,614 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its stake in Carvana by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 302,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,592,000 after purchasing an additional 52,990 shares in the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 1st quarter worth $18,122,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Management LP lifted its stake in Carvana by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 178,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,380,000 after purchasing an additional 50,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

