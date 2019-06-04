Capstone Mining (CS) Price Target Raised to C$1.15 at Canaccord Genuity

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price objective raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 109.09% from the stock’s current price.

CS has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$0.95 to C$0.80 in a report on Thursday, February 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$0.80 to C$0.90 in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Shares of Capstone Mining stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,727. The stock has a market cap of $211.79 million and a P/E ratio of -9.17. Capstone Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.48 and a 12 month high of C$1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$144.73 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Capstone Mining will post 0.0900000032142858 earnings per share for the current year.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

