Capital Advantage Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG)

Capital Advantage Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,270,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441,913 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,337,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,698,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10,865.3% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 437,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 433,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,905,000.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $108.71 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $113.83.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

