Cannae (CNNE) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cannae from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th.

NYSE CNNE opened at $25.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 0.76. Cannae has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $26.90.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.85 million. Cannae had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cannae will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Cannae news, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $503,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNNE. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,072 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cannae during the fourth quarter worth $15,439,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Cannae by 3,308.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after buying an additional 335,088 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Cannae by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 419,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after buying an additional 272,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Investment Management bought a new position in Cannae during the fourth quarter worth $3,330,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

