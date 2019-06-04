Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases 5,669 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc (CIGI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 83.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 70,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after buying an additional 9,295 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 22,976 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 330,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,165,000 after buying an additional 76,447 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 247,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,626,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the period. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

CIGI stock opened at $62.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Colliers International Group Inc has a twelve month low of $52.01 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.44.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.23). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $635.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 0.16%. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is 4.08%.

CIGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Colliers International Group from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JMP Securities upgraded Colliers International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.66 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 4th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/04/campbell-co-investment-adviser-llc-purchases-5669-shares-of-colliers-international-group-inc-cigi.html.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.