Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Main Sector Rotation ETF (SECT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Main Sector Rotation ETF were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Main Management LLC grew its position in Main Sector Rotation ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 28,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF stock opened at $27.12 on Tuesday.

