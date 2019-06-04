California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in PG&E Co. (PCG)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 856,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 106,529 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PG&E were worth $15,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 417.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 2,320.2% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCG opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $49.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.04.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 42.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Equities analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PCG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Argus raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.80 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Citigroup raised PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.12.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

