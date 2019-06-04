California State Teachers Retirement System Has $14.15 Million Stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 166,483 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $14,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 90.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zendesk alerts:

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total transaction of $887,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,463.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Geschke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total value of $205,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,373.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,882 shares of company stock valued at $8,993,638. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

ZEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Zendesk from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 4th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Zendesk to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Zendesk from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Zendesk to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.46.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $78.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.55 and a beta of 1.59. Zendesk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $90.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $181.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.53 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 25.37% and a negative net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zendesk Inc will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/04/california-state-teachers-retirement-system-has-14-15-million-stake-in-zendesk-inc-zen.html.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.