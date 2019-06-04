California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 5,440 Shares of ePlus Inc. (PLUS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,434 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,440 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ePlus were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in ePlus in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in ePlus by 1,348.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ePlus in the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in ePlus in the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in ePlus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Get ePlus alerts:

In other news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 2,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $253,114.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,006 shares in the company, valued at $6,088,250.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $456,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,110,738.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,311,665 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

PLUS stock opened at $69.75 on Tuesday. ePlus Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.52 and a twelve month high of $107.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $949.30 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.46.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $325.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.65 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ePlus Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $98.00 price target on ePlus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 5,440 Shares of ePlus Inc. (PLUS)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/04/california-public-employees-retirement-system-sells-5440-shares-of-eplus-inc-plus.html.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.