California Public Employees Retirement System Has $3.81 Million Stake in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,074 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,865,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,385,000 after buying an additional 210,635 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,385,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,654,000 after purchasing an additional 22,196 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 599,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,106,000 after purchasing an additional 41,377 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 20.6% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 532,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,878,000 after purchasing an additional 91,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 4.6% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 522,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,335,000 after purchasing an additional 23,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $56.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.03, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.57. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.85.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.21 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 380.95%.

CCOI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BidaskClub raised Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cogent Communications from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Cogent Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.38.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Blake Bath sold 10,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $578,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,439. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 5,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,685 shares of company stock worth $1,881,296. Insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

