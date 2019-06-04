Bruker Co. (BRKR) Stake Lowered by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,296,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 42,362 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $38,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 164.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bruker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Bruker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Bruker by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Bruker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $16,592,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,991,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,867,924.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $57,419.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,791.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 801,374 shares of company stock valued at $33,241,419 over the last ninety days. 26.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $41.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $44.47.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Bruker had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $461.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

BRKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Bruker in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

