Brokerages Set Penn Virginia Co. (PVAC) Target Price at $95.00

Shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.00.

PVAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised Penn Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Capital One Financial downgraded Penn Virginia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Northland Securities raised Penn Virginia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Penn Virginia from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

NASDAQ PVAC traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.81. 189,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,775. The company has a market capitalization of $460.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Penn Virginia has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $96.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVAC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 429.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 51,600.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Penn Virginia by 715.0% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

