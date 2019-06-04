Brokerages Set Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT) Target Price at $20.00

Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESRT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,447,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,097,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,327 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $22,778,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,801,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 22,032,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,961,000 after acquiring an additional 550,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESRT stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,532. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $17.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 6.90.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $143.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

