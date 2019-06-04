Brokerages Expect Yogaworks Inc (YOGA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Yogaworks Inc (NASDAQ:YOGA) will announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Yogaworks’ earnings. Yogaworks reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yogaworks will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.60) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Yogaworks.

Get Yogaworks alerts:

Yogaworks (NASDAQ:YOGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.37). Yogaworks had a negative net margin of 57.80% and a negative return on equity of 121.97%. The company had revenue of $14.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on YOGA. ValuEngine lowered Yogaworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Imperial Capital cut their target price on Yogaworks from $3.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yogaworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yogaworks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Yogaworks by 108.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 47,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 24,447 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in Yogaworks during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Yogaworks during the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional investors own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ YOGA opened at $0.82 on Friday. Yogaworks has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.58.

Yogaworks Company Profile

YogaWorks, Inc operates yoga studios under the YogaWorks and Yoga Tree brand names in the United States. It primarily provides yoga classes, workshops, teacher training programs, and yoga-related retail merchandise. The company offers online yoga instruction and programming services through its MyYogaWorks Web platform.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yogaworks (YOGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yogaworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yogaworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.