Brokerages Expect Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (SIMO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.64 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) will announce sales of $103.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $102.50 million to $106.64 million. Silicon Motion Technology reported sales of $138.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full-year sales of $487.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $450.00 million to $513.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $562.80 million, with estimates ranging from $507.00 million to $599.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $94.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SIMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 131.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,603,438 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $63,562,000 after buying an additional 910,427 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 24,921.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,833 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $27,148,000 after buying an additional 682,096 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC now owns 821,513 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $28,342,000 after buying an additional 386,212 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,667,213 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $57,519,000 after buying an additional 220,976 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,733,523 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $94,307,000 after purchasing an additional 203,157 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SIMO stock traded up $1.39 on Thursday, reaching $39.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,283. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $61.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.298 per share. This is a positive change from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is presently 34.90%.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

