Brokerages Expect Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.54. Cadence Design Systems posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cadence Design Systems.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 30.86%. The firm had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on CDNS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.44.

In other news, insider Thomas P. Beckley sold 37,855 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $2,229,659.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 220,618 shares in the company, valued at $12,994,400.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aneel Zaman sold 66,808 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total transaction of $4,126,730.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,663,810.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,571 shares of company stock worth $15,773,679 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mondrian Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 29.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CDNS traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,596,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,172. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $39.08 and a 52-week high of $70.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

