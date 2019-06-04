Brokerages Anticipate Sogou Inc (SOGO) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sogou’s earnings. Sogou posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sogou will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sogou.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $252.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.90 million. Sogou had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SOGO shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sogou from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.87 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sogou in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.60 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Sogou has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Sogou in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Sogou in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Sogou in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sogou by 457.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 21,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Sogou by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 6.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sogou stock opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.67. Sogou has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $15.50.

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

