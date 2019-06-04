Brokerages Anticipate NetGear, Inc. (NTGR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $225.22 Million

Brokerages expect that NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) will announce $225.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NetGear’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $228.33 million and the lowest is $222.10 million. NetGear posted sales of $366.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that NetGear will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NetGear.

Get NetGear alerts:

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $249.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.31 million. NetGear had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 8.97%. NetGear’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTGR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

NetGear stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.56. 199,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,428. NetGear has a fifty-two week low of $24.77 and a fifty-two week high of $78.30. The stock has a market cap of $793.59 million, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In related news, Chairman Patrick Cs Lo sold 11,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $391,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 196,283 shares in the company, valued at $6,624,551.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 3,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $117,923.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,800.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,496 shares of company stock valued at $941,378. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NetGear stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,066 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 99,152 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.74% of NetGear worth $14,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NetGear

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetGear (NTGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetGear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetGear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.