Brokerages Anticipate Haemonetics Co. (HAE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.67. Haemonetics reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full-year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.62 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 18.88%. Haemonetics’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

HAE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics to $112.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.60.

In related news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $285,013.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 24,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $2,426,308.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,220 shares of company stock worth $8,347,039 in the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 181.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 6,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at $4,372,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 122,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after purchasing an additional 26,127 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at $996,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at $574,000. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HAE stock traded up $3.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.03. 394,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,178. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $80.24 and a 1 year high of $117.56.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

