Brinker International (EAT) and Papa John’s Int’l (PZZA) Critical Contrast

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) and Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Brinker International alerts:

94.2% of Papa John’s Int’l shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Brinker International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 43.0% of Papa John’s Int’l shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Brinker International and Papa John’s Int’l, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brinker International 3 7 4 0 2.07 Papa John’s Int’l 0 1 5 0 2.83

Brinker International currently has a consensus price target of $45.58, suggesting a potential upside of 13.56%. Papa John’s Int’l has a consensus price target of $56.80, suggesting a potential upside of 17.38%. Given Papa John’s Int’l’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Papa John’s Int’l is more favorable than Brinker International.

Dividends

Brinker International pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Papa John’s Int’l pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Brinker International pays out 43.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Papa John’s Int’l pays out 67.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Brinker International has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Papa John’s Int’l has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Brinker International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Brinker International has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Papa John’s Int’l has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brinker International and Papa John’s Int’l’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brinker International $3.14 billion 0.48 $125.88 million $3.50 11.47 Papa John’s Int’l $1.57 billion 0.98 $1.65 million $1.34 36.11

Brinker International has higher revenue and earnings than Papa John’s Int’l. Brinker International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Papa John’s Int’l, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Brinker International and Papa John’s Int’l’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brinker International 4.75% -19.10% 11.88% Papa John’s Int’l -1.09% -13.51% 6.37%

Summary

Papa John’s Int’l beats Brinker International on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Papa John’s Int’l

Papa John's International, Inc. operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The company also operates dine-in and delivery restaurants. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 5,303 Papa John's restaurants, which included 645 company-owned and 4,658 franchised restaurants. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.