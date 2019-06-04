Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc (BRW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc (LON:BRW) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 344.60 ($4.50).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 237 ($3.10) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Peel Hunt upped their price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 385 ($5.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target (up previously from GBX 380 ($4.97)) on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

LON:BRW traded up GBX 5.20 ($0.07) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 306 ($4.00). 284,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,988. Brewin Dolphin has a 12-month low of GBX 288.80 ($3.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 379.60 ($4.96). The stock has a market capitalization of $901.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.44%. Brewin Dolphin’s payout ratio is 0.91%.

In other news, insider Siobhan Boylan sold 18,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.96), for a total value of £54,946.02 ($71,796.71). Also, insider Simonetta Rigo acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, for a total transaction of £19,680 ($25,715.41).

Brewin Dolphin Company Profile

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.

