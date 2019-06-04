Bremer Bank National Association Takes $37,000 Position in General Motors (GM)

Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 957 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in General Motors by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 96,849,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,260,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,178 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,698 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 12,908 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 103,912 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GM. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Motors to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Nomura set a $42.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

In related news, CFO Dhivya Suryadevara sold 34,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total transaction of $1,299,874.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,713.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Wesley G. Bush purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $385,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GM stock opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.94.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $34.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 6.26%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

