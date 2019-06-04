Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Purchases 901 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 66,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,027,000 after acquiring an additional 11,040 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 23,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,983,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 40,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.35.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.18, for a total value of $386,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,472.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $1,115,580. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $172.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.30 and a 52-week high of $210.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 71.02% and a net margin of 34.00%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

