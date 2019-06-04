Botty Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 825 Elastic NV (ESTC)

Botty Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter worth $401,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter worth $510,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 83,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,638,000 after buying an additional 113,289 shares during the last quarter. 46.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:ESTC opened at $79.42 on Tuesday. Elastic NV has a 1-year low of $58.55 and a 1-year high of $100.43.
In other Elastic news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $1,768,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total transaction of $5,916,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,992,322 shares of company stock valued at $165,417,880. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Elastic Company Profile
Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.
