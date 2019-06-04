Boston Scientific (BSX) & Apyx Medical (APYX) Head to Head Analysis

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) and Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Boston Scientific and Apyx Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Scientific $9.82 billion 5.46 $1.67 billion $1.47 26.22 Apyx Medical $16.69 million 12.34 $64.01 million ($0.29) -20.86

Boston Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Apyx Medical. Apyx Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boston Scientific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Boston Scientific and Apyx Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Scientific 0 2 18 2 3.00 Apyx Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00

Boston Scientific presently has a consensus target price of $41.87, indicating a potential upside of 8.62%. Apyx Medical has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.23%. Given Apyx Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Apyx Medical is more favorable than Boston Scientific.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.7% of Boston Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of Apyx Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Boston Scientific shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Apyx Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Scientific and Apyx Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Scientific 18.08% 24.65% 9.88% Apyx Medical 224.06% -12.25% -10.53%

Volatility and Risk

Boston Scientific has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apyx Medical has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Boston Scientific beats Apyx Medical on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems. It also provides stents, balloon catheters, wires, and atherectomy systems to treat arterial diseases; thrombectomy systems, wires, and stents to treat venous diseases; and peripheral embolization devices, microcatheters, and drainage catheters to treat various cancers. In addition, the company offers cardiac rhythm management devices, such as implantable cardioverter defibrillator systems to treat abnormalities; remote patient management system; implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemaker systems; and medical technologies to diagnose and treat rate and rhythm disorders of the heart comprising ablation catheters, intracardiac ultrasound catheters, diagnostic catheters, delivery sheaths, mapping system, and other accessories. Further, it provides products to diagnose and treat diseases of the gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to diagnose, treat, and palliate pulmonary diseases within the airway and lungs; products to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; deep brain stimulation systems for the treatment of parkinson's disease, tremor, and intractable primary and secondary dystonia; and spinal cord stimulator systems for the management of chronic pain. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue. It markets and sells Helium Plasma Technology under the Renuvion brand name in the cosmetic surgery market and under the J-Plasma brand name in the hospital surgical market. The company's Renuvion cosmetic technology enables plastic surgeons, fascial plastic surgeons, and cosmetic physicians to provide controlled heat to the tissue to achieve their desired results; and the J-Plasma system allows surgeons to operate with a high level of precision and virtually eliminating unintended tissue trauma. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electrosurgical and OEM generators and related accessories for medical device manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation and changed its name to Apyx Medical Corporation in January 2019. Apyx Medical Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

