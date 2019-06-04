Bollard Group LLC Has $775,000 Stake in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP)

Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Franklin Street Properties worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 4.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 213,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 8,829 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 21.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 98,352 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 181,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 165,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 9,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 323,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 52,426 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $9.22.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $64.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.50 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.67.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

