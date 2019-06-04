BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 2,287 Shares of NationalResearchCorp . (NRC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in NationalResearchCorp . (NYSE:NRC) by 10,395.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in NationalResearchCorp . were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NationalResearchCorp . during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in NationalResearchCorp . during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NationalResearchCorp . by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in NationalResearchCorp . by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in NationalResearchCorp . by 354.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the period.

Get NationalResearchCorp . alerts:

Separately, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NationalResearchCorp . in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

NRC stock opened at $50.15 on Tuesday. NationalResearchCorp . has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $53.08.

NationalResearchCorp . (NYSE:NRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.50 million.

In other NationalResearchCorp . news, major shareholder K/I/E Trust Under Agreement 10 sold 6,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $266,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 113,869 shares of company stock valued at $4,555,422 over the last 90 days.

WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/04/bnp-paribas-arbitrage-sa-acquires-2287-shares-of-nationalresearchcorp-nrc.html.

About NationalResearchCorp .

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provide actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NationalResearchCorp . (NYSE:NRC).

Receive News & Ratings for NationalResearchCorp . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NationalResearchCorp . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.