BMO Capital Markets Downgrades WellCare Health Plans (WCG) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $304.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen started coverage on WellCare Health Plans in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered WellCare Health Plans from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on WellCare Health Plans from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered WellCare Health Plans from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on WellCare Health Plans in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $307.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. WellCare Health Plans presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $310.07.

Shares of WellCare Health Plans stock opened at $277.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. WellCare Health Plans has a 12 month low of $220.63 and a 12 month high of $324.99.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. WellCare Health Plans had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WellCare Health Plans will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in WellCare Health Plans in the 4th quarter worth about $32,386,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in WellCare Health Plans by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 533,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,032,000 after buying an additional 63,586 shares during the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WellCare Health Plans in the 1st quarter worth about $1,484,000. Exane Asset Management purchased a new position in WellCare Health Plans in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in WellCare Health Plans in the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. 98.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

