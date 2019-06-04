B&M European Value Retail (BME) Earns Buy Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) in a report issued on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 460 ($6.01) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Monday, February 4th. Barclays raised shares of B&M European Value Retail to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of B&M European Value Retail to a top pick rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 448.75 ($5.86).

Shares of LON:BME opened at GBX 351.50 ($4.59) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion and a PE ratio of 17.15. B&M European Value Retail has a one year low of GBX 277.70 ($3.63) and a one year high of GBX 436.40 ($5.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.87, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $2.70. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.34%.

In other B&M European Value Retail news, insider Gilles Petit bought 2,440 shares of B&M European Value Retail stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 361 ($4.72) per share, with a total value of £8,808.40 ($11,509.73).

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a general merchandise value retailer in the United Kingdom and Germany. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 576 stores under the B&M brand in the United Kingdom; and 265 stores under the Heron Foods brand, as well as 86 stores under the Jawoll brand in Germany.

