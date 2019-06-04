Blackstone Group (BX) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.22

News headlines about Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) have trended neutral this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Blackstone Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the asset manager an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Blackstone Group’s score:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Blackstone Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $38.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Blackstone Group has a one year low of $26.88 and a one year high of $42.12.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.08). Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Group will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 65.49%.

In other Blackstone Group news, Director Bennett J. Goodman sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $4,551,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,895,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 308,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $7,341,649.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,254,188 shares of company stock worth $30,201,534 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

