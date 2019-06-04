Bitcoin W Spectrum One Day Volume Reaches $743.00 (BWS)

Bitcoin W Spectrum (CURRENCY:BWS) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One Bitcoin W Spectrum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. Bitcoin W Spectrum has a total market cap of $39,736.00 and approximately $743.00 worth of Bitcoin W Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin W Spectrum has traded down 38.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.62 or 0.02435079 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000376 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013067 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000034 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum Profile

BWS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2018. Bitcoin W Spectrum’s total supply is 57,812,864 coins and its circulating supply is 57,650,718 coins. The official website for Bitcoin W Spectrum is bitcoinwspectrum.com . The Reddit community for Bitcoin W Spectrum is /r/BitcoinWSpectrum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin W Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinwspectrm and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin W Spectrum Coin Trading

Bitcoin W Spectrum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin W Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin W Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin W Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

