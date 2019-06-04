BioScrip (BIOS) Stock Price Up 7.5%

BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.14. Approximately 683,012 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,252,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

BIOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded BioScrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Stephens downgraded BioScrip from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.51 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on BioScrip from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded BioScrip from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of BioScrip in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioScrip currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

The firm has a market cap of $266.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.49.

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $178.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. BioScrip’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BioScrip Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in BioScrip by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 89,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in BioScrip by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in BioScrip by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in BioScrip by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,451,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in BioScrip during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

About BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS)

BioScrip, Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods.

