Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) Research Coverage Started at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. FIG Partners reissued a market-perform rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $29.50 on Friday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $44.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $107.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.95%.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director Patrick J. Sheehan sold 28,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $858,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,004.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Sheehan sold 9,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $303,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,226 shares in the company, valued at $67,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,600,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,247 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,697 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 10,872 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,231 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 21,661 shares during the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

