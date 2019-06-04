Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Axel Springer (SPR) a €52.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Axel Springer (FRA:SPR) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SPR. Barclays set a €62.50 ($72.67) price target on shares of Axel Springer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of Axel Springer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. HSBC set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on shares of Axel Springer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. UBS Group set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on shares of Axel Springer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.60 ($77.44) price target on shares of Axel Springer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €56.78 ($66.02).

Shares of SPR stock opened at €55.20 ($64.19) on Friday. Axel Springer has a 12 month low of €49.45 ($57.50) and a 12 month high of €73.80 ($85.81).

Axel Springer SE operates as a publishing company primarily in Europe and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Classifieds Media, News Media, and Marketing Media. The Classifieds Media segment operates a portfolio of online classified portals in the areas of real estate, jobs, cars, and general.

