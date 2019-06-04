Beigene Ltd (BGNE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.00 Million

Analysts predict that Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) will report sales of $61.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Beigene’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.00 million. Beigene reported sales of $52.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Beigene will report full-year sales of $289.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $151.00 million to $482.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $379.77 million, with estimates ranging from $200.00 million to $581.78 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Beigene.

Get Beigene alerts:

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.15) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.79 million. Beigene had a negative net margin of 302.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.75%. Beigene’s quarterly revenue was up 139.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on BGNE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Maxim Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of Beigene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Beigene in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Beigene in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.28.

BGNE traded up $3.40 on Thursday, reaching $120.30. 349,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.11. Beigene has a twelve month low of $105.19 and a twelve month high of $220.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other news, insider Xiaobin Wu sold 5,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total value of $741,516.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 25,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.73, for a total transaction of $3,868,963.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,298,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,662,713.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,415 shares of company stock worth $14,546,501 over the last ninety days. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Beigene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beigene by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Beigene by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beigene by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,685,000 after acquiring an additional 43,712 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Beigene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $806,000.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

Further Reading: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beigene (BGNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.