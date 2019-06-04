Beigene (BGNE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Cowen currently has a $170.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BGNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beigene from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Beigene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Beigene from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Beigene to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of Beigene and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $180.19.

Shares of BGNE opened at $116.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.11. Beigene has a one year low of $105.19 and a one year high of $220.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.15) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.79 million. Beigene had a negative net margin of 302.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Beigene will post -13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 300 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.12, for a total transaction of $39,036.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 271,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,343,324.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 25,499 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.73, for a total transaction of $3,868,963.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,298,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,662,713.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,415 shares of company stock worth $14,546,501. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beigene during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beigene by 301.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beigene during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beigene by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Beigene by 131.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

