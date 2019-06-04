BEAT Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $31,077.00 (BEAT)

BEAT (CURRENCY:BEAT) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. BEAT has a market cap of $165,081.00 and $31,077.00 worth of BEAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BEAT token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and BitForex. During the last week, BEAT has traded 35.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005177 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00387796 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.89 or 0.02899992 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013047 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001577 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000440 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00148423 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004276 BTC.

BEAT Token Profile

BEAT launched on March 23rd, 2018. BEAT’s total supply is 1,226,667,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,748,753 tokens. The official website for BEAT is beat.org . The Reddit community for BEAT is /r/beattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BEAT is medium.com/beattoken . BEAT’s official Twitter account is @beattoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

BEAT Token Trading

BEAT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BEAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BEAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BEAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

