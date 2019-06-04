BBR Partners LLC Sells 88 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH)

BBR Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $357,950,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 5,626,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,011 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 29,994.5% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 1,625,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,703 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,457,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,286,000 after purchasing an additional 299,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,739,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,369,000 after purchasing an additional 270,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PH. Citigroup increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $179.00 price target on Parker-Hannifin and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.35.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 336 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.76, for a total value of $52,671.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,997.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 2,040 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.80, for a total value of $350,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,620 shares in the company, valued at $10,758,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PH opened at $156.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1 year low of $140.82 and a 1 year high of $193.19. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.53.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.16. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

