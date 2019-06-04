Bank of Montreal Can Has $161,000 Holdings in First Busey Co. (BUSE)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,580 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in First Busey were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of First Busey by 406.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 7,305 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of First Busey during the first quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of First Busey during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Busey by 39.1% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 10,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Busey by 7.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BUSE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

In other First Busey news, Director Stephen V. King purchased 48,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,312,255.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,388.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 1,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,515.85. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,195 shares in the company, valued at $104,665.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 69,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,497. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $24.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. First Busey Co. has a 12 month low of $23.13 and a 12 month high of $33.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). First Busey had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $94.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

