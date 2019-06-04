Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 2,004 Shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (PKBK)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) by 53.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,742 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Parke Bancorp were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Parke Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,683,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Parke Bancorp by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,333,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Parke Bancorp by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 282,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,333,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Parke Bancorp by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 204,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,820,000 after buying an additional 29,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Parke Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. 34.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKBK opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $24.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.56.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $14.35 million for the quarter.

In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Edward Infantolino sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $113,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,884.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $63,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 199,043 shares in the company, valued at $4,229,663.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

