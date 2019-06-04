Bank of America Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (IFXA) a €25.00 Price Target

Bank of America set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €19.50 ($22.67) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €22.03 ($25.61).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 12 month high of €19.70 ($22.91).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.