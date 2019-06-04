Baldwin Investment Management LLC Has $322,000 Position in Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (TGP)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,540 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teekay Lng Partners were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGP. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teekay Lng Partners during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Teekay Lng Partners by 2,928.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,120 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Teekay Lng Partners during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in Teekay Lng Partners during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teekay Lng Partners during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGP stock opened at $13.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $17.65.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Teekay Lng Partners had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $149.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Teekay Lng Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Teekay Lng Partners’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TGP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teekay Lng Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Teekay Lng Partners Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

