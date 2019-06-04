Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $806,000 Stake in Danaher Co. (DHR)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,104 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 188.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 852.9% during the fourth quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $131.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $94.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $134.67.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 12.04%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price target (up previously from $114.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Danaher to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Danaher to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Danaher from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.75.

In other Danaher news, SVP William King sold 12,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $1,682,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,776,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.23, for a total value of $408,722.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,092,838.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 453,448 shares of company stock valued at $59,724,640. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

